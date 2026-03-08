Iran Selects New Supreme Leader

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Iran’s powerful clerical body, the 88-member Assembly of Experts, has reportedly selected a new Supreme Leader, though officials have not yet revealed the person’s identity.

“The most suitable candidate, approved by the majority of the Assembly of Experts, has been determined,” Mohsen Heydari, a member of the selection body, said on Sunday, according to Iran’s ISNA news agency.

The vote follows the death of Iran’s longtime Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who died amid the ongoing regional conflict on February 28. A temporary leadership council has been running the country pending the formal appointment.

Officials say the Assembly reached a consensus on the successor, but the identity is being withheld for security and procedural reasons. Analysts speculate that Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son, could be the choice, though authorities have not confirmed this.

Under Iran’s constitution, the Supreme Leader holds ultimate authority over the military, judiciary, and key state institutions. The official announcement is expected soon, as Iran navigates the political transition amid escalating regional tensions.