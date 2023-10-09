Israel-Hamas War: Israel Declares Full Gaza Siege As EU Freezes Aid To Palestine

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant has said his country has imposed full and complete seige on Gaza.

This followed Saturday’s unprecedented attack on Israel that has led to over 1000 dead.

Israel on Monday updated its casualty figure saying officially not less than 800 people have been killed, per Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

Gaza is seen as a protective area that Hamas, the terrorist group, uses to launch a barrage of rockets that continue to target places in Israel.

While the country said fighting has ended in Israel as the terrorists have been eliminated, Israel has vowed that full ground invasion of Gaza would enable it to take out the terrorists.

Gallant said, “There’s no electricity, there’s no good, there’s no water, there’s no fuel,” as retaliatory strikes continue to pound areas deep into Gaza.

Meanwhile, as the crisis rages, the European Union has announced a complete freeze in all aid to Palestine.

Oliver Varhelyi, the EU’s Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement said the Union’s annual €597 million is now forzen.

“All payments immediately suspended. All projects put under review. All new budget proposal inclusive for 2023 postponed until further notice. Comprehensive assessment of the whole portfolio.”

Varhelyi, in a message on X, said “the scale of terror and brutality against Israel and its people is turning point.

“As the biggest donor of the Palestinians, the European Commission is putting its full development portfolio under review, worth a total ELUR 691m.”

Austria had earlier frozen its aid to Palestine.