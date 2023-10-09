BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Motivational Speaker Fela Durotoye, 4 Others Into Media Advisory Team

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has appointed motivational speaker and financial analyst, Fela Durotoye, among five members of the presidential media advisory team.

Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s media adviser, said Duro and the other appointees will the president’s office under the media and publicity directorate.

The appointees are:

Mr. Fela Durotoye (Senior Special Assistant to the President — National Values & Social Justice) Mr. Fredrick Nwabufo (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Public Engagement) Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Strategic Communications) Mr. Aliyu Audu (Special Assistant to the President — Public Affairs) Mr. Francis Adah Abah (Personal Assistant to the President — Special Duties)

Ngelale added, “President Tinubu has further approved the secondment of Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe to serve as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

“The President tasks all new appointees who are serving in the Media & Publicity directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the President’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences.”

According to the Presidency, the appointees were selected based on merit and the country’s federal character principles.