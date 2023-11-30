ISWAP Implanted IED Backfires, Kill Four Fighters

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In what appeared to be a boomerang, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) extremist group exploded and killed four of its foot soldiers.

The terrorist group in the process of planting the explosives along a village called, San San in the North East of Mobbor in Borno State, erroneously turned it on, shattering their bodies into pieces on Wednesday

Counter-insurgency expert, Zagazole Makama disclosed on Monday that the explosives were planted near the route of the troops of the 5 Brigade on Wednesday, shattering their bodies into pieces.

In another development, troops of MNJTF Sector 4 deployed at Chetima Wongonu discovered an IED around Chetimari Village.

Before the incident, suspected ISWAP terrorists opened fire in Chetimari at night, hoping to lure the troops into the IED.

However, the troops resisted and later discovered the IED which was subsequently detonated.

The tactical use of explosives by terrorists is on the rise despite severe battlefield defeat and loss of manpower following offensive operations by troops of the Nigerian Army.

The terrorists deployed PBIEDs (person-borne IEDs), VBIEDs (vehicle-borne IEDs), remote control and timed devices, in defensive positions or for ambushes.