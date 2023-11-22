‘It Was Operational Challenges ‘- Dana Air Denies Explosion Of Engine Of Abuja Bound Aircraft

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Dana Air has denied the claims of an explosion of the engine of its Abuja-bound aircraft shortly after take-off.

Dana Air in a statement on Wednesday denied any form of engine explosion but admitted that the aircraft developed fault before take-off.

An X user had raised the alarm that the engine of an aircraft belonging to Dana which was scheduled to take-off from Lagos to Abuja exploded shortly before take-off time.

But in its reply, Dana said “Our attention has been drawn to an online post suggesting that one of our engines exploded shortly before take-off.

“Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have given such a baseless and unfounded post from the X handle the attention it is seeking, but for the benefit of enlightenment and our valued guests who have shown better understanding.”

The airline explained that the aircraft “had some operational challenges and non- scheduled maintenance of our aircraft which led to the disruption of our schedule.”

According to Dana passengers on the affected flights were provided options and issues resolved.

“We are still wondering where this Twitter user got his fake news from. At Dana Air, the safety of our staff and customers remains a top priority and we urge the public and discerning minds to disregard this fake news which is obviously attention-seeking and malicious.”

Between September to date, three airlines have skidded off the runway.

On November 14, 2023, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau confirmed an incident involving a Bombardier CRJ-900LR aircraft with Nationality and Registration Marks, 5N-BXR belonging to Valuejet Airlines.

Few days before the Valuejet incident, Aero Contractors aircraft was involved in similar incident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.