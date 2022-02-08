It’ll Be Ridiculous For Wike To Run For President In 2023 – South-East Group

The South East Patriots [SEP], Tuesday, said the alleged presidential ambition of Rivers State governor, Nyeson Wike, in 2023 is dead on arrival.

Sir Obunike Ohaegbu, the convener of the group, stated this in a press release.

According to him, anybody from any region of the country aside South East dreaming to become Nigeria’s president in 2023 is selfish.

Ohaegbu asked Gov Wike to throw more light on his statement that the next president should come from the South.

According to him, Wike should be explicit on which part of the South the president should come from.

Quoting him, “We believe that it is insensitive to the agitation of the South-East for anyone from the South-South or South-West to present themselves for the presidency at this time.

“We in the SEP will consider such aspiration as being offensive to the sensitivities of the people of the South-East.

“We consider it a fraud on the people of the South-East in particular and Nigeria in general.

“Worse still, it would be ridiculous and totally self-serving if Governor Wike presents himself for the 2023 presidential election. We strongly plead and say, ‘Wike, don’t run’.

“We need to categorically repeat that we in SEP are committed to ensuring the emergence of the president of Nigeria from the South-East extraction in 2023.

“However, we are also aware that nobody from the North-East has led Nigeria since 1970.

“Therefore, we call on Nigeria to concede the Presidency to South-East and North-East.

“We also call on leaders from the North-East and South-East to, as a matter of urgency, begin discussions and negotiations on how both zones will take shots at the Presidency and who does the same now.”