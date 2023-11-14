It’s ‘Well-Deserved Victory’, Ohanaeze Congratulates Uzodinma

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Tuesday, described the outcome of the Imo State governorship election, which re-elected incumbent Gov Hope Uzodinma, as a ‘well-deserved victory”.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, which was made available to our correspondent in Awka.

Iwuanyanwu stated that, “In the past three and a half years as the governor of Imo State, you have made a very impressive progress in the area of infrastructural development. You equally made remarkable progress in education, health and youth development.

“Above all, the project for the dredging of Oguta Lake to the Atlantic Ocean which Imo State Government under your leadership is executing in partnership with the Nigeria Navy is indeed a beacon of hope to all the people in the South East of Nigeria who are anxiously expecting commercial and industrial transformation of Igboland.

“By this election in Imo State, all the five states of the South East have got democratically elected governors.”

Iwuanyanwu, while stressing the need for synergy among governors in the Southeast, said Ohanaeze was willing to partner with them towards the transformation of the region.

According to him, “It is the desire of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to collaborate with the governors to ensure that the Southeast and indeed the entire Igboland is transformed to create opportunities for our young men and women to realize their innate potentials to the best of their abilities.”

Our correspondent reports that Uzodinma, a former senator, is the chairman, South East Governors Forum, as well as chairman, All Progressives Governors Forum.