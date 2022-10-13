I’ve Accepted Atiku But Ayu Must Go – Wike

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has made a dramatic U-turn about his support for the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, saying he’s in full support of his presidential aspiration but insisted the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu must go.

The governor alleged that rent-seekers have frustrated efforts to resolve the crisis which has rocked the party since May.

The new twist was made known when he hosted Cross River State PDP Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly candidates and others at his private residence in Rumueprikom on Wednesday night.

The governor donated dozens of buses to the aspiration of all the candidates from Cross River State, led by his longtime political ally, Sandy Onor.

A statement issued on Thursday by Kelvin Ebiri, the governor’s Special Assistant on Media noted that Wike re-emphasised his position to remain in the PDP as he had promised on several occasions.

While insisting that Ayu must go and that the South must take over as PDP Chairman, Wike noted that, “This is the period that the power game is being played. If you don’t have it now, forget it. If anybody tells you, let (Iyorchia) Ayu resign after an election is conducted, then you are a foolish person.

“This is the time decision is being made. This is the time the presidential candidate, national chairman, and the leader of the campaign will sit, when the election is won in February before the president is sworn in, decisions would have been made.”

The statement said the meeting was attended by the party’s South-South National Vice Chairman, Dan Orbih.

According to Wike, the crisis in the party lasted this long because of some vested interests, whom he described as “hyenas and rent seekers.”

He explained that, “We have finished presidential primaries, we have a presidential candidate. Is Wike saying he wants to remove the presidential candidate?

“Is Wike saying remove the vice presidential candidate? So, what are you begging me for? All I am saying, and I will continue to say is that you have taken president, give us (national) chairman.

“Nobody wants to speak the truth. If I am saying remove the presidential candidate, if I am saying remove the vice presidential candidate, then you will say why is he doing this.”

Wike added that, “He (national chairman) said, if the presidential candidate comes from the north, he will resign, which means he has had this in mind. Now, the thing has come to reality, now resign, no. And people are saying go and talk to Wike.

“I’ve accepted the presidential candidate, I have accepted the vice presidential candidate, what’s the problem again? You fulfill your part. Let the South have something, that is all I’m preaching.

“You cannot have a presidential candidate, national chairman, director general of the campaign,” the governor said.