Crisis Hits Kwankwaso’s NNPP, S/West Chairman Removed

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The New Nigeria Peoples Party has removed its chairman in the.South-West zone, Mr Ademola Ayoade.

Advertisement

Ayoade’s removal was announced in a communique made available to journalists in Ibadan on Thursday by jthe Secretary of the party in the zone, Mr Babatunde Oke.

The party said the removal of the chairman followed due process and the decision became necessary after the internal dispute mechanism activated to caution Ayoade failed.

The communique, which was signed by all chairmen of the party in the six states of the South-West and some leaders of the party after a zonal meeting in Ibadan, said the decision was taken after a vote of no confidence was passed on him.

They explained that the decision was arrived at after following due process in removing the chairman and stated that the process was done from ward 4, Ibarapa East Local Government of Oyo State, and the decision was transmitted to the state leadership where he was removed as the chairman.

The communique further said the decision was taken by the party chairmen from Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti and some leaders in the Zone.

The communique said, “On the 12th of October, 2023, The South-West Executives of our Party, The six state chairmen from Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Ondo,Osun and Ekiti and some leaders in the zone met in Ibadan to discuss some fundamental issues bothering on the coming general elections and the South-West interest.

“Having received copies of the resolution on the removal of Prince Ademola Ayoade as South-West Chairman by his ward, local government and state, council considered it expedient after a careful study of the report and its sensitivity to ratify the decision on the removal of the erstwhile zonal chairman and on the same note approved the nomination of the formal South-West ex-officio from Oyo State as Acting Zonal Chairman as well as that of Honourable Ayobami Idowu as South-West ex officio from Oyo State.

“The decision will soon be transmitted to the National Working Committee of our Party NNPP and other relevant stakeholders.

“In line with the forgoing, the South-West leadership of New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP wishes to inform the general public that Prince Ayoade Ademola is no longer the chairman of our party in the South-West. The new chairman is Alhaji Olayiwola Musbau who is to lead the zone in acting capacity.”