JAMB Generated N188.5m, Spent N86.7m in 7 days

By Chika Mefor-Nwachukwu
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it generated a total of N188,542,400 between September 30 and October 6, 2023.

This is contained in the Board’s Weekly Bulletin published on October 16 2023.

Giving a breakdown of the financial inflow and outflow recorded under the seven days period, in line with the transparency policy of its Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Board said N86,709,570:38 was also spent during the same time.

While the bulk of the money generated was through E-facilities/sales and consultancy, JAMB revealed that staff claims, supervision of third party examinations, Corporate Social Responsibility, among others, accounted for the financial outflow.

Part of the cash outflow include, staff claim, N29,934,642; zonal and state offices 4th quarter allocation, N22,250,000 and supervision of third party examination, N13,455,750.

Others are, JAMB equal opportunity group conference, N5,150,000; rehabilitation of building, N1,123,202 and staff meals, N2,986,709.

