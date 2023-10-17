Osinachi: Late Singer’s Husband Reacts After Court Ordered Him To Defend Domestic Violence Charges

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Isah Abubakar Aliyu, the lawyer representing Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, has reacted after the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, dismissed his client’s ‘no case submission’ application against the homicide and domestic violence-related suit instituted against him by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation on June 3, 2022.

Nwachukwu’s wife died on April 8, 2022, and many of her colleagues in music had alleged that her husband maltreated her, prior to her death.

The OAGF swung into action after Nwachukwu was arrested by the police, and arraigned him on a 23-count charge bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution called 17 witnesses to give evidence and eventually closed its case on March 10, 2023.

Nwachukwu’s lawyer, Aliyu filed a no-case submission, legally implying that his client has no case to answer regarding the charges instituted against him.

But in her ruling on Tuesday, Justice Njideka K. Nwosu-Iheme held that the prosecution had established its case against him.

The court subsequently ordered Peter to enter defence beginning from November 22 – the next adjourned date.

After the court rose, Aliyu told newsmen that his client was ready to enter his defence.

“It (the court) has delivered its ruling and we are left with the option of entering our defence. I’m sure by the next adjourned date, we will do justice to that.

“The court delivered a ruling, asking him to enter his defence. We will enter our defence and see how that goes,” Aliyu said.