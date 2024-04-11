JAMB Gives Update On 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has disclosed that the Notification Slip for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) is ready for printing.

A statement signed by the Board’s Spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Thursday urged all candidates who have registered for the 2024 examination to print their Notification Slips before Friday, April 19, 2024.

“The 2024 UTME Notification Slip, which shows candidates the date, venue and time of their examination, is ready for printing.

“All candidates, who have registered for the 2024 UTME scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th April, 2024, are urged to print their Notification Slips before Friday, 19th April, 2024, so as to know the date, venue and time of their respective examinations as well as some other vital information regarding the examination.

“To print the slip, candidates are to visit the JAMB website: www.jamb.gov.ng; click on “2024 UTME Slip Printing”, input their registration number, then click on print. The slip can be printed anywhere provided there is an internet-enabled computer.

“To successfully sit the examination, candidates are advised to print on or before Friday, 19th April, 2024, so as to locate the venue of their centre to prevent lateness on their scheduled examination date.

“The 2024 UTME is scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th and end on Monday, 29th April, 2024,” the statement reads.