Junior Pope: AGN Bans Producer Adamma Luke After Actor’s Death, Suspends Riverine Movie Shoots

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In the wake of the heartbreaking boat mishap that claimed the life of Nollywood actor, Obumneme ‘Junior Pope’ Odonwodo, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has suspended movie producer Adamma Luke on whose set the sad incident took place..

The incident involved Junior Pope and four crew members during the shoot of “The Other Side of Life” in Asaba, Delta State,on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The AGN president, Emeka Rollas, announced the guild’s decisions via a statement released on Thursday, where he noted several measures aimed at ensuring safety during movie shoots.

The statement reads, “Following the tragic incident of boat mishap that claimed the life of Mr John Paul Odonwodo aka Junior Pope and four other crew members at waterside of River Niger Cable point Asaba on 10*h of April 2024 on a movie set titled “The other side of Life” produced by Adamma Luke.”

He further noted that the leadership of the Guild has taken the following decisions:

All Films that involve riverine areas and boat riding is hereby suspended indefinitely No Shoot on all locations Nationwide on Thursday 11th April 2024 ﻿﻿﻿The film titled “Another side of Life is suspended indefinitely ﻿﻿﻿No actor is allowed to work with Adamma Luke as a producer till further notice ﻿﻿﻿While we keep searching for the bodies of the remaining persons may their soul rest in peace

Advertisement

Rollas, in a subsequent Instagram post, clarified initial conflicting reports surrounding the actor’s death.

Rollas said his initial post (now deleted) announcing that Junior Pope was alive was made “out of excitement when we noticed his tingling fingers” adding however that “It’s so so sad that our joy was shortlived.”

According to the AGN president, “Two notable hospitals tried their best to revive him but to no avail.

“God knows the best. We finally lost him. Mr Friday corpse has been identified but three other corpses are yet to be found.”

The tragedy has left the entertainment industry and fans in mourning, with many expressing grief and condolences on social media.

Advertisement

Singer KCee was among the celebrities that took to social media on Wednesday to express grief over the actor’s death.