JAMB Investigates Candidates’ Inability To Do Biometric Verification

Following reported cases of the inability of some candidates to do biometric verification for the 2019/20 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which commenced on Thursday 11th April 12, 2019, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will investigate the cases.

JAMB board’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin said this in a telephone interview with newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Advertisement

Over 1.8 million candidates who registered for the exercise are expected to sit for the examination in their different (CBT) centres across the country.

It was reported that some candidates complained of inability to be verified through the biometric process, either at the beginning or end of the exercise.

Benjamin noted that the results will not be released immediately as the board will take time to process it before releasing them in order to avoid multiple cancellations.

Advertisement

On the issue of biometric verification, he said that the board is looking into all reported cases and will take a decision soon.

“We will look at the cases brought before us to know if they are actual challenges or part of malpractice.

“This is because we discovered that some candidates have done something, they intend to take advantage of the biometric verification challenge as an excuse, so we need to be ascertain the genuiness of these cases.

“I assure you we are looking at it and would do something,”