NECO Shifts National Common Entrance Exam

The National Examination Council (NECO) has shifted the 2019 National Common Entrance Examination into unity schools.

Recalll that the common entrance was initially supposed to hold tomorrow, April 13, 2019.

But the statement released and signed by the Acting Registrar of the council, Abubakar Gana, revealed that the examination will now hold on 27th April, 2019.

The statement noted that the postponement is to allow states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register for the examination.

The acting registrar requested the candidates to download the new examination Time-Table on the NECO website.