JAMB Reschedules UTME In 100 Centres Over Technical Difficulties

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates in 100 centres over some technical hitches.

The ongoing exams started on Tuesday, April 25th, and are expected to end on May 3rd, 2023.

This was announced by the JAMB Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Tuesday night.

About 1.6 million candidates were registered to sit for the exams in over 700 centres.

The statement read, “Following the announcement, candidates, who for technical reasons could not take the examination, are to print a new examination notification early tomorrow morning, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to know their new scheduled sessions.

“It is to be noted that about 100 centres out of the 708 centres participating in the 2023 UTME exercise across the country experienced technical challenges that prevented their allotted candidates from successfully taking their examination.

”Meanwhile, the Board assures Nigerians that no candidate would be denied the right of taking his/her examination because, in case of any challenges experienced, such a candidate would be rescheduled to take the examination in the next available date and space.”

A similar situation occurred during the recently concluded Mock UTME which JAMB conducted in March.

The exams also had to be rescheduled to early April in some centres due to technical hitches.