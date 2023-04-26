JUST IN: OAU Student Alleged Killer’s Hostel Razed By Fire

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A female hostel of Oduduwa University Ile-Ife (OUI) owned by Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, the suspected killer of a postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, was gutted by fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

Adedoyin, who is standing trial alongside his six hotel staff over the alleged murder of Adegoke, is the proprietor of OUI and Hilton Hotel and Honours.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the fire started around 12 AM.

Prince S Adetayo, a parent of one of the students, had earlier raised an alarm about the incident on Facebook: “Oduduwa University (Ile-Ife) female hostel is on fire, please help! Abi oooo. May God help our children that are there ooo. My Daughter’s hostel is on fire. She’s the one that sent me the video. All of them are outside crying.”

The spokesperson of the Osun State Fire Service, Adekunle Ibrahim, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

Adedoyin was arrested in November 2021 following the death of Adegoke at his Hilton Hotel.

He was denied bail but granted access to medical facilities pending court hearing.