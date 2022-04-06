Jonathan Cheats Death In Abuja, Mourns Security Aides Killed In Auto Crash

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described as tragic the death of two police officers attached to him after a fatal accident in the vicinity of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Jonathan in a statement issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, expressed deep sadness over the unfortunate and tragic death of the police escorts.

He described the incident as painful and heart-rending, adding that the sudden death of the two security details has thrown him into deep mourning.

While identifying the deceased as Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma, the former President described them as fine officers who were dedicated to their duties and service to the nation.

He added that two other officers sustained injuries in the accident which involved a car conveying the security attachés.

“The office of the former President has offered condolences to the families of the bereaved and the Police High Command.

“Dr. Jonathan prayed God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and bless their families and the nation with the fortitude to bear the loss”, Eze said.