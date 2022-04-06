Train Attack: Abuja School Principals Levied N20,000 To Raise N50m Ransom For Kidnapped Education Board Boss

Principals in junior secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory have been asked to contribute N20,000 each as part of efforts to raise N50 million ransom demanded by terrorists who recently kidnapped Dr. Sule Alhassan, the Chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (FCTUBEB).

THE WHISTLER was told that the management of the FCTUBEB sent out a circular to all junior secondary school principals requesting them to contribute the said amount to raise the ransom.

Alhassan was said to be among passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train that was recently bombed by terrorists, during which over 100 travelers were believed to have been kidnapped, including the Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan.

One of the school principals who received the circular told our correspondent that the bandits-terrorists had contacted Alhassan’s family and demanded N500 million before reducing the ransom to N50 million.

The principal, who didn’t want his name mentioned, said the FCTUBEB sent the circular via the WhatsApp messaging app.

“We were told that the adductors initially demanded N500 million to release the board chairman but later agreed to take N50 million after a lot of bargaining,” he said, adding “we were asked to support his (Alhassan’s) family to raise the money because the terrorists are threatening to take his life if his family fails to act fast.”

The source further told this website that there were over 300 junior secondary schools in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Railway Corporation had confirmed that 362 passengers boarded the 840-seater AK9 Abuja-Kaduna train that was attacked by terrorists on March 28, 2022.

As of Tuesday, the NRC said the whereabouts or status of seven crew members and 163 passengers of the train remained unknown.

The corporation had confirmed the safety of 191 passengers and the death of eight.

“191 persons on the manifest are now confirmed safe and at their various homes. Additional five persons confirmed safe today,” NRC’s Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“46 phone numbers on the manifest are still either switched off or not reachable since Tuesday morning. 33 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing but still no response from the other end.

“62 phone numbers on the manifest when called response non-existent. 22 persons are reported missing by their relatives. Eight persons confirmed dead.”

Okhiria said of the crew members on the train: “There were a total of 20 train crew on board. Seven (are) NRC staff, five are okay and two are missing.

“10 janitors, six are okay, three missing and one dead. Of the three onboard caterers, one is okay and two are missing.”