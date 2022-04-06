Police Lawless Activities May Trigger Violent Protests In Osun — Group

The World Institute for Peace on Wednesday warned that the alleged criminal activities of the police in Osun State may trigger violent protests similar to #EndSARS if the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, fails to curb such in the command.

The group in a statement by Its chairman, Lamina OmotoyosI warned that the #EndSARS protest was started by police brutality and killings

The group said it was disheartening that a policeman , who killed one of the cousins of the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Prince Saheed Olabomi, had not been punished for the act.

He said if such could happened to relative of a prominent traditional ruler and nothing happened, how many of such would happen to the masses.

“Police have mounted several illegal checkpoints where they are carrying out illegal activities. These acts of extortion and checking of phones and laptops of the youths by some policemen in the state normally happen along Osogbo to Ikirun, Osogbo to Ilesha, Osogbo to Ara Junction and Ikire to Gbongan.

” They also do the same from Dagbolu to Ikirun, Old Garage Area, Osogbo, Stadium to Oke-Onitea, Osogbo, Ilesha Garage to Testing Ground, Moro to Ile Ife etc, as police officers in T-shirt, mobile police officers, officers in jackets who are always fully armed are still normally engaging in these illegal acts.

“The office of the IGP should caution Osun command and ensure Justice for Prince Saheed Olabomi that was gruesomely murdered by a police officer named Adamu Garuba.

“Police officers in Osun State must neither check phones of people nor extort Nigerians and all the illegal road-blocks must be removed all around the state.”

The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Ayotunde Olabomi, recently accused the Osun State Police Command, the AIG zone XI and the Mopol Commandant of sheilding the policeman who allegedly killed the monarch’s cousin from being prosecuted.

He said, ” The policeman responsible for our son’s death is Adamu Garuba, he is attached to the Commandant Mopol 39, Osogbo. But we discovered that the police authorities, led by Mr Joseph Gobum, the AIG Zone XI, Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, and the Commandant, Mopol 39, Mr Sebastian Moorkwap, have done everything possible to cover up the criminality.”

The monarch stated that the family had been to court twice but they discovered that the police had refused to bring the suspect to court.