Jos Killings: Find Lasting Solution To Insecurity, Yoruba Youths Tell Buhari

The Yoruba Youth Socio-Cultural Association has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find a lasting solution to the problem of insecurity ravaging the country.

The group which described the killings of indigenes of Ondo State and others in Rukuba, Jos, the capital of Plateau State by some persons as a senseless massacre, urged Buhari and Governor Solomon Lalong to arrest everybody in connection with the killings.

At least 22 persons were reportedly killed while many were injured in the attack on travellers from Ondo State which has attracted outrage.

The Chairman of YYSA in Ondo State, Alarapon Adewumi Omololu, in a statement on Monday made available to THE WHISTLER urged Buhari to address with more seriousness the problem of terrorism, banditry , kidnapping and other criminal activities that have made the country unsafe.

“It is with a heavy heart that we issue this statement to condole with the families of the victims of the unfortunate incident. May God grant you all the fortitude to bear the huge losses.

“We hereby plead with the President Muhammudu Buhari and the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the nefarious activities of the perpetrators of the killings, bandits, terrorists, other criminals and disarm them across the country.

“The Federal and state governments must ensure that those responsible for the killings were brought to book.

” The deliberate killing of another person is illegal and should not be treated with levity.

” The statement credited to Governor Solomon Lalong claiming the unfortunate incident might be due to mistaken identity by a group of youths is despicable. No innocent life deserves to be terminated.”

Meanwhile, the Akala of Ikaram Akoko, Oba Andrew Momodu, has also described the killings as unfortunate.

Oba Momodu, who is a retired naval officer, in a statement on Sunday also called on the Federal Government to do more to find solutions to the security challenges in the country.

The monarch, who blamed the Rukuba incident on the security challenge in the country called on security agents in the country to do more.