Taliban Now Responsible For My Country , Afghan President Says After Fleeing

Afghanistan President, Ashraf Ghani, has disclosed that he had to leave his country to stop further killings by the Taliban group.

He disclosed this in a statement published on his official Facebook page on Sunday.

THE WHISTLER reported that Ghani, left his country following the recapture of cities by Taliban forces.

Ghani admitted that the Taliban has succeeded in overthrowing his government.

He advised the Taliban to take full responsibility for developments in the country.

Meanwhile, Aljazeera reported the group vowing to create a new “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”

Ghani’s statement reads:

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

“Dear countrymen!

“Today, I came across a hard choice; I should stand to face the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace or leave the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting and protecting the past twenty years. If there were still countless countrymen martyred and they would face the destruction and destruction of Kabul city, the result would have been a big human disaster in this six million city. The Taliban have made it to remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out.

“Taliban have won the judgement of sword and guns and now they are responsible for protecting the countrymen’s honor, wealth and self-esteem. Didn’t they win the legitimacy of hearts. Never in history has dry power given legitimacy to anyone and won’t give it to them. They are now facing a new historical test; either they will protect the name and honor of Afghanistan or they will prioritize other places and networks. Many people and many Aqshar are in fear and are unreliable in the future.

” It is necessary for Taliban to assure all the people, nations, different sectors, sisters and women of Afghanistan to win the legitimacy and the hearts of the people. Make a clear plan to do and share it with the public. I will always continue to serve my nation with an intellectual moment and a plan to develop. Lots more talk for the future.

“Long live Afghanistan.”