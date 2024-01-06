Joshua To Battle Francis Ngannou In Saudi Arabia

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Anthony Joshua is set to take on former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

According to the matchroom and Queensberry, the deal has been signed to have both boxers battle it out in the ring.

The Matchroom confirmed in a tweet on their X account.

The statement read, “Confirmed: #anthonyjoshua vs #francis_ngannou is signed to take place during#RiyadhSeason”

“Fight date and Kick-off press conference details to be released next week.”

A Press Conference has been scheduled to hold in London on January 15 for further details about the fight.

Anthony Joshua recently produced a stunning performance to brush aside Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia on December 23.

The British-Nigerian boxer was initially scheduled to fight Deontey Wilder in a mouth-watering clash.

But Joseph Parker produced an impressive performance to defeat Wilder and put an end to the Joshua and Wilder clash.

Ngannou suffered a controversial point defeat to Tyson Fury in his first professional boxing bout in October last year after knocking him down.

He was named in the WBC top 10 title contenders following his impressive performance in the defeat to Fury.