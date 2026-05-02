Outrage In Oyo After Motorcyclist’s Death During Clash With Police

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The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the death of a motorcyclist following a confrontation with officers along the Iseyin/Oyo Road.

The incident triggered public concern and a brief protest in the area.

In a statement on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the encounter involved operatives of the Border Patrol Unit and a Fulani man riding a motorcycle.

According to the police, the situation escalated after the rider allegedly became violent, leading to a clash with the officers. During the altercation, the man was struck and fell from his motorcycle.

He was subsequently taken to a medical facility, where he was pronounced dead.

“Earlier today, an encounter occurred between police officers from the Border Patrol Unit stationed along the Iseyin/Oyo Road and a Fulani man riding a motorcycle.

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“Information available indicates that the individual became restive and violent, leading to a confrontation with the officers. During the ensuing clash, he was struck and fell from his motorcycle,” the statement read.

Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police ordered the immediate detention of all officers involved, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. The command also disclosed that an autopsy has been mandated to determine the exact cause of death.

The police noted that the incident sparked a brief protest in Iseyin, which was quickly contained after authorities assured residents that justice would be pursued. Normalcy has since been restored, with the command promising to provide further updates as investigations progress.

The development followed the recent incident in Delta State involving the alleged shooting of a restrained suspect by a police officer, which drew widespread condemnation after a video surfaced online.