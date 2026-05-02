ADC Says Party Not Distracted As Obi, Kwankwaso Plan Exit

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has downplayed reports of a looming exit by two of its presidential aspirants, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, insisting that the party remains focused on its 2027 electoral ambitions.

Reports on Saturday indicated that the camps of Obi and Kwankwaso were considering a move to the newly registered Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to pursue a joint presidential bid.

Sources within both camps cited legal uncertainties surrounding the ADC and internal challenges that could hinder its ability to field candidates in the next general elections.

However, reacting to the development, the ADC dismissed concerns over its viability, describing such claims as distractions.

In a reaction by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said it remained committed to its core objective of unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The ADC wishes to state, clearly and unequivocally, that we remain focused on our mission to rescue Nigeria from the failure of the APC-led government and to prevent the dangerous slide toward a one-party state,” Abdullahi said.

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The party also rejected suggestions that it might be unable to participate in the 2027 elections, describing such claims as “entirely unfounded, mischievous, and designed to create confusion.”

“Let us be clear: the ADC will present candidates in the 2027 general elections — not just candidates, but credible, competent, and nationally acceptable candidates capable of leading this country out of its current crisis,” the statement added.

The ADC further maintained that it remained compliant with all constitutional and electoral requirements, stressing that there were no legal impediments to its participation in the polls.

“We are a law-abiding political party, fully compliant with the Constitution and the Electoral Act. Any suggestion to the contrary is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and dampen the growing momentum around our party,” Abdullahi said.

Reaffirming its position as a leading opposition platform, the party said it was focused on grassroots mobilisation and nationwide organisation ahead of the elections.

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“We are not distracted by noise. We are focused on the real work — organising across the country, mobilising Nigerians who are tired of insecurity, rising cost of living, and limited opportunities, and building the structures required not just to contest, but to win,” the spokesman said.

The ADC urged its members and supporters to disregard speculation about its future, insisting that its preparations for the 2027 elections remain on course.