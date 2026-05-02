Plateau State: From Farm to Value Creation

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Development in Plateau State has often been discussed in terms of its natural advantages, its fertile land, favourable climate, and a long-standing culture of farming. Yet, despite this abundance, the economic reality for many farmers remains constrained. The issue is not production; Plateau State produces widely and well. The deeper challenge lies in what happens after production. Too often, crops leave farms as raw commodities, sold cheaply, wasted in transit, or left to perish due to lack of structured markets. A more transformative path lies in rethinking agriculture not as an end in itself, but as the beginning of a value chain. One that connects farms to factories, local economies to global markets, and farmers to ownership in the development process.

The Starting Point: Understanding What Each Locality Does Best

Across the seventeen Local Government Areas of Plateau State, agricultural production already follows natural patterns shaped by soil, climate, and tradition. In Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, and Mangu, Irish potatoes dominate the landscape. Shendamand Qua’an Pan are known for rice cultivation, while Langtang South and Mikang produce cassava in large quantities. Wase leans toward livestock, and Jos North and Jos South have built a strong base in vegetables and poultry. Seen individually, these are simply local strengths. But seen collectively, they form the foundation of a statewide production network, one that, if properly organised, can support industrial-scale processing and trade.

From Production to Specialisation

The next step in this narrative is specialisation. Rather than each locality functioning in isolation, Plateau State can evolve into a system of interconnected agro-industrial zones.

Imagine a “potato belt” stretching across Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, and Riyom, where instead of selling raw tubers, farmers supply nearby facilities producing potato flour, chips, and starch. In another part of the state, a rice corridor in Shendam and Qua’an Pan supports modern milling and packaging plants. Cassava from Langtang South feeds into processing centres producing garri, ethanol, and industrial starch. Livestock from Wase supplies meat and dairy processing hubs. In this system, geography becomes strategy. Each locality builds depth in what it already does best, and together they create a diversified but coordinated economy.

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The Role of Investment: Turning Produce into Products

Such a system cannot function without investment. Processing facilities, storage systems, logistics networks, and packaging plants require capital and expertise. This is where the private sector becomes essential. Government’s role, then, is not to replace private enterprise but to enable it; by providing land, security, clear policies, tax incentives, and, most importantly, infrastructure. Investors are far more likely to establish factories where they can rely on safety, consistent supply, stable energy, and accessible transport routes. When these conditions are met, a powerful shift occurs, crops are no longer just harvested; they are transformed. Value is added locally, jobs are created locally, and wealth begins to circulate within the state rather than leaving it.

Cooperatives as the Backbone of Inclusion

At the heart of this transformation lies the farmer. For the system to work equitably, farmers must not remain passive suppliers; they must become organised participants.

A cooperative model provides this structure. Farmers within each local government can be grouped into cooperatives that serve multiple functions:

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• Aggregating produce

• Facilitating access to inputs and equipment

• Negotiating fair prices with processors

• Managing shared resources

Through cooperatives, farmers gain access to machinery they could not afford individually, such as tractors, planters, storage facilities, made available on a rental basis. They also receive training in modern agricultural practices, ensuring that productivity improves alongside market access. Perhaps most importantly, cooperatives create a democratic platform. Income generated from collective sales can be reinvested into community priorities, such as, education, healthcare, or further agricultural expansion. This can be done based on decisions made by the members themselves.

Powering Development: Energy and Infrastructure

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No industrial system can function without energy. In many rural areas, unreliable electricity has long been a barrier to development. A decentralised approach offers a solution: solar mini-grids, biomass plants using agricultural waste, and hybrid systems tailored to each locality.

When paired with improved road networks, storage facilities, and digital logistics platforms, these energy solutions create an enabling environment where factories can operate efficiently, and farmers can move goods without delay.Infrastructure, in this sense, becomes more than physical development, it becomes the connective tissue of the value chain.

The Human Impact: Beyond Economics

As this system takes shape, its effects extend far beyond increased production or industrial output. Farmers who once struggled with unstable incomes begin to experience financial consistency. With higher earnings, families can afford better housing, improved healthcare, and more nutritious diets. Education becomes more accessible, as cooperative funds and increased household income make it easier to pay school fees.

Post-harvest losses, that “was” once a major source of frustration, begin to decline sharply as processing facilities absorb surplus produce. Instead of watching crops spoil, farmers see them converted into goods with longer shelf lives and higher market value.

In time, rural communities that were once defined by subsistence begin to reflect dignity, stability, and opportunity.

Lessons from Elsewhere

This vision is not without precedent. In the Netherlands, agricultural cooperatives have been central to building one of the most efficient food systems in the world. In India, the dairy movement transformed small-scale farmers into key players in a global industry, driven by cooperatives. Brazil has leveraged regional crop specialisation to drive agro-industrial growth, while Ethiopia has developed agricultural zones linked to processing hubs. Each of these examples reinforces a common principle: when farmers are organised, value is added locally, and infrastructure supports production, rural economies can thrive sustainably.

A New Economic Identity for Plateau

If Plateau State embraces this model fully, its economic identity could shift dramatically. Agriculture would no longer be seen as a low-income, subsistence activity but as the foundation of a modern, value-driven economy. The state could emerge as a leading centre for agro-processing in Nigeria, exporting finished goods rather than raw produce, generating employment across multiple sectors, and increasing internally generated revenue. More importantly, development would not be imposed from above; it would grow organically from within communities, shaped by the people whose livelihoods depend on it.

Conclusion

The path to development in Plateau State is not hidden, it is already present in its fields, its farmers, and its local economies. What is required is coordination: linking production to processing, farmers to markets, and local strengths to global opportunities. By building a value chain anchored in its agricultural diversity, Plateau State has the opportunity to transform not only its economy but also the everyday lives of its people.

Dr Domnan Miri is a lecturer in Sustainable and Responsible Management,

Newcastle University, United Kingdom.

[email protected]