PDP Faction Unveils Presidential Aspirant Amid Uncertainty Over Party’s Future

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A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has unveiled a presidential aspirant despite uncertainties clouding the party’s eligibility for the 2027 election.

Thursday’s ruling of the Supreme Court, effectively obliterated the party from the 2027 ballot, as the apex court sacked the two factions laying claims to the leadership structure.

On Saturday, however, the faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, unveiled a former senator, Sandy Onor as its presidential aspirant.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja shortly after obtaining his nomination documents, Onor declared that Nigerians are eager for the party’s return to power.

Onor attributed his decision to contest the election to “sustained pressure” from party leaders and supporters nationwide.

“Upon pressure from the leadership and followership of this party, I have come to pick my expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the presidency under the platform of this great party,” he said.

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The former lawmaker expressed confidence in his chances, assuring that he would actively participate in the nomination process and engage Nigerians more broadly if he emerges as the party’s flag bearer.

Reacting to concerns over internal party dynamics, particularly the stance of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who has backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term, Onor dismissed fears that such positions could undermine his ambition.

“Barrister Nyesom Wike is indisputably a leader of the party, but he is not the party,” Onor stated.

He acknowledged Wike’s right to support the incumbent, noting that the minister had formally obtained the party’s approval to serve in the current administration.

“If Nyesom Wike does not support President Tinubu, Nigerians will question his integrity, given his position in government,” he added.

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Onor, however, maintained that the PDP remains focused on presenting a formidable candidate capable of winning the 2027 presidential election.

“This party has chosen to field a candidate who will contest and win elections. If I am given the mandate, I will lead with courage, capacity, and responsibility,” he said.

He expressed optimism that Nigerians would ultimately rally behind the PDP, citing growing dissatisfaction with current governance.

“Nigerians are yearning for PDP-type governance, and by the grace of God, it will return,” he said.

The aspirant also pledged to prioritise the welfare of citizens and restore what he described as the party’s “glory days.”

“If you have seen PDP before in its days of glory, buckle up. Because this party is ready to supersede the glory days. This party will take Nigeria to another season of exponential greatness.

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“For us, the people remain the centrepiece of our vision because this is a people’s party,” he added.

Responding, the PDP National Chairman of the Wike-aligned faction, Abdulrahman Mohammed, urged the aspirant to engage with party members and Nigerians at the grassroots.

“You have a responsibility to reach out to all the 774 local government areas and the Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory to market your ideas,” he said, assuring him of the party leadership’s support.

He added, however, that the final decision would rest with Nigerians. Onor is the first aspirant to obtain the PDP’s presidential nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of the 2027 race.