Army Arrests Blogger, Soldiers Over Alleged Incitement, Welfare Complaints

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The Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of a social media influencer, Justice Mark Chidiebere, popularly known as “Justice Crack,” alongside some soldiers over issues linked to alleged incitement and violations of military regulations.

In a statement issued on May 2, 2026, by Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Army said its attention was drawn to complaints by some soldiers concerning feeding and welfare, which were shared on social media by the blogger.

According to the statement, the matter is currently under investigation for a possible breach of the Armed Forces’ Social Media Policy, as well as an attempt to misinform the public.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the soldiers engaged in discussions with Chidiebere on a range of issues, with the influencer allegedly encouraging discontent within the ranks.”

The Army further disclosed that some of the conversations reportedly touched on issues considered subversive, raising concerns about the influence of civilians on military personnel and the potential implications for discipline and national security.

“Situations where civilians cultivate vulnerable personnel towards acts of subversion have far-reaching implications on discipline and national security,” the statement noted.

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The Nigerian Army said Chidiebere was arrested alongside the soldiers for investigation. While the soldiers remain in military custody, the influencer has been handed over to relevant civil authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Army reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law, assuring that it will continue to work with appropriate agencies to ensure justice is served while safeguarding national sovereignty.