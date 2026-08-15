Obi Calls for Urgent Security Action After Benue Attacks

The Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi has called on the Federal Government to step up efforts to safeguard lives and property amid recent attacks on communities in Benue State.

Obi posted on his X platform on Saturday after visiting the communities of Otukpo-Nobi and Efeyi-Ugboju, which were recently impacted by attacks.

He said more than 10 people were either killed or missing in the attack on Otukpo-Nobi, while several others sustained injuries and were receiving treatment in hospital.

According to Obi, more than 13 people were also reportedly killed and several others injured in a separate attack on Efeyi-Ugboju.

He added that while he was in the area, he was informed that 14 people had been kidnapped earlier in the morning along Ankpechi Road.

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Obi said he joined members of the Otukpo-Nobi community in praying for the repose of the victims at the site of their mass burial.

He also visited the hospital where some of the injured victims were receiving treatment, expressing solidarity with them and praying for their recovery.

“Having visited, seen, and spoken with those affected, I urge the Federal Government to demonstrate a greater commitment to securing the lives and property of citizens and to closing the ungoverned spaces that have become breeding grounds for insecurity,” he said.

Obi emphasised that safeguarding lives and property is a core duty of government, highlighting that citizens’ welfare and security should be its top priorities.

“The primary purpose of government is the security and welfare of its citizens. When government fails in this responsibility, as it has with the people of Otukpo-Nobi, Efeyi-Ugboju, and other troubled communities, it must be reminded of that sacred obligation,” he said