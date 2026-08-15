Osun 2026: ADC’s Salaam Raises Alarm Over Non-Recognition Of Agents

The Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Najeem Salaam, has raised concerns over the alleged non-recognition of his party agents in several areas across the state during Saturday’s election.

Salaam, who arrived at his polling unit to vote by 10:39 am, said he received reports that ADC agents were not being recognised in spite of the party uploading their names ahead of the election.

He said the alleged non-recognition of party agents occurred in 10 local government areas, prompting him to report the matter to relevant authorities, who, he said, were looking into it.

“We converse with the people, we let them know our programmes, and that is exactly what we do. Vote buying is out of it. I have never in my life bought votes.

“People will decide whom they want, and I think it should be very fair enough for them to have the right to choose whom they prefer as a candidate or as the governor of the state,” he said.

Salaam also denied allegations of vote buying by the ADC, insisting that the party was focused on presenting its programmes and allowing voters to freely choose their preferred candidate.

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The candidate, who voted in Ward 4, expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious, attributing his optimism to his faith in God and the voters’ support.