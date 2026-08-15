Osun Guber: Without Manipulation, I’ll Win – ADC Candidate Speaks After Voting

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Najeem Salaam, has raised concerns over alleged widespread manipulation of Saturday’s governorship election, even as he expressed confidence that a free and fair process would deliver him victory.

Salaam, accompanied by his wife, cast his ballot at Unit 003, Iroyin Ayo Open Space, Ward 004, Ejigbo, and spoke to journalists shortly after voting.

The former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly alleged that reports reaching him from across the state pointed to irregularities in the electoral process.

“From the information I am getting across the state, there is widespread manipulation. We are monitoring the situation and we are hopeful that the will of the people will ultimately prevail,” he said.

He also alleged that some agents of his party were blocked from participating in the process at certain polling units, a development he described as a further threat to the transparency of the election.

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Despite these concerns, Salaam maintained that he remained confident of victory should the process be devoid of interference, citing what he described as strong grassroots support for his candidacy across the state.

“Without manipulation, I will win this election. The people of Osun are behind me and they are ready for change.

“What we have been hearing from across the state shows that there is a strong desire for a new direction,” he said.

Responding to allegations that his party was engaged in vote buying, Salaam denied the claim, insisting that the ADC was committed to a process driven solely by voters’ free will.

“Our party is not involved in vote buying. We believe that the people should be allowed to freely choose the candidate they want.

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“We are here to participate in a democratic process and we expect the votes of the people to count,” he said.

He subsequently urged his supporters and voters across the state to remain peaceful and vigilant as voting and collation continued.