Judges Are Not Beasts, CJ Seeks Approval For More Appointments As 135,592 Cases Pending

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Terhembe Tsoho, on Monday revealed that 135,592 cases are pending at its divisions across the nation.

Tsoho who made the disclosure during the Federal High Court legal year on Monday, added that there are currently 77 judges across its divisions implying they have heavy workload to deal with come 2023.

“The 2020/2021 legal year officially closed in July 2021, with a total number of 131,821 cases pending at end of that legal year and carried over to the 2021/2022 legal year, (i.e. September, 2021 – June , 2022).

“Within that legal year, a total of 17,677 cases were filed , while the total number of cases disposed of was 13,906. When this is added to the total number of cases carried over from the previous year which is 131,821, we have a total of 135, 592 cases pending at the end of the legal year,” the CJ said.

As announced by him, all the matters pending before the court comprises of 41 788 civil cases, 31,832 criminal cases, 39,799 motions and fundamental rights enforcement applications.

He observed that four judges retired this year although 6 judicial officers were appointed to help ease the pressure.

But Tsoho said that even with the addition of those appointed, the current number of Federal High Court judges which stands at 77, is still “short of the constitutionally set limit of one hundred (100).

He however hinted that more officials are in the process of being appointed as judges.

“Therefore, I am pleased to state that with the approval of the National Judicial Council and the Federal Judicial Service Commission,the process of appointing fifteen more judges for the court has reached advanced stage.

” It is hoped that the Honorable, the Chief Justice of Nigeria will again , soon grant approval to commence the process for further appointment of nine more judges , in order to stem the fast depleting rank of judges in the court,” Tsoho said.

He added that the need to urgently increase the maximum number of judges for the court is for the benefit of the litigating public and the general society.

He further advised that the acquisition of relevant technology for the courts should be taken into consideration by relevant stakeholders.

Tsoho urged lawyers to understand with court in light of its heavy workload and stop having “unrealistic expectations in terms of service delivery” from its staff.

“For instance, parties and counsel want copies of judgments at the very hour of delivery and if this is not done by the third day, they start vilifying judges everywhere.

“It must be realized that judges are mere mortals and do not possess extraordinary powers. It is also inhuman and immoral to regard judges and court staff as beast of burdens.”

He thanked all brother Judges, the management and entire staff of the courts for their unwavering support in ensuring that the mission of delivering justice to all, using the Federal High Court platform is achieved.