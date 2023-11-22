Judicial Workers Take Protest To Osun Assembly After Suspended CJ’s Resumption

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The embattled Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, resumed her office on Wednesday amid tight security and protests by judicial workers.

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun State chapter, had shut down the State High Court, Oke-Fia on Monday, demanding the sacking of Adepele-Ojo who had earlier been suspended by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The workers accused the embattled CJ of unjustly suspending two of their colleagues and denying wardrobe allowances to staff members.

Despite the union picketing her office, Justice Adepele-Ojo forced her way into the state High Court Complex on Wednesday with the support of police personnel who fired teargas and shots to disperse the protesting workers.

The situation prompted JUSUN leaders to storm the Osun State House of Assembly to seek the legislature’s intervention against the CJ.

Addressing the protesting JUSUN members, the Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Barr. Kanmi Ajibola, assured them that the legislature was committed to cleaning up the judiciary and restoring public confidence in the judicial system.

“We appreciate your presence here,” Ajibola said. “We received some petitions against the CJ, and there are reports accompanying those petitions that if the CJ is allowed into her office, that there are some documents that will be tampered with, that will distort the investigation.”

JUSUN Chairman, Comrade Oluwagbemiga Eludire, detailed several cases of alleged abuse of office and disregard for workers’ rights by the CJ, calling on the state assembly to investigate the allegations.

He also recounted how the CJ had forced her way into the High Court with the support of police, who had attacked JUSUN members.

Eludire declared an indefinite strike following the faceoff with the police.