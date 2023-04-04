‘Just Dey Play!’ – Reactions Trail FG’s Plan To Demolish Oyedepo’s Private Jet Hangar In Lagos

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Reactions are trailing the federal government’s move to demolish the multibillion-naira private jet belonging to Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this in Lagos State while unveiling 10 new fire tenders at the airport.

The demolition will affect Oyedepo’s Dominion Hangar and one other owned by Evergreen Apple.

The development is coming days after an alleged phone call between Oyedepo and the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, about 2023 election was leaked to the press.

However, Obi’s campaign team had described the leaked audio as deep fake.

Sirika said the decision was necessary to make the airport more efficient.

“Those two hangars, Dominion and Evergreen, they will have to go and give way for our airport to be more efficient. We are not operating the Lagos airport at full capacity and it is household knowledge now, we have some obstructions that would be removed within the next one or two weeks, so that we can expand the apron; so that Lagos can have the full airport in full use to 100 percent.

“And they can’t sit there in the public interest and we would certainly shift them somewhere, it has to go. You cannot deny this city Lagos and the country in general from the use of their airport,” he said.

Reacting to the development, some Nigerians took to their Facebook pages to warn against the move.

A pastor operating at the LFC headquarters in Ota, Ogun, Leke Beecroft, who also runs the Church Gist media platform, urged relevant authorities to note that “Dominion Aviation Centre located at Dominion Hangar was licensed by the Federal Government of Nigeria while the hangar was constructed between May and December 2021 to accommodate Winners’ Chapel aircraft” which is used for missionary activities around the world, adding that “Over 6,000 Parishes of Winners Chapel International currently exist in 143 countries of the world.”

The views shared by other Facebook users are below:

“Just dey play. Let’s see how it goes.” – Gloria Unique Christopher Chukwu

“Don’t worry, we are going to build our own airport in Cannanland Ota very soon, this is a good push. Thank You Jesus.” – Bonahilly Onaburekhan

“Too bad what a beginning of fail government before assuming office.” – Shola Dare

“Just imagine nonsense talk? It’s now they know Lagos airport isn’t operating in full capacity?? They shall all be put to shame at last!!!” – Funmilola Adelakun.