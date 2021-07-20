JUST IN: 100 Victims Kidnapped From Zamfara Community Regain Freedom

About 100 victims kidnapped from Manawa Village in Mutunji District, Dansadau Emirate of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have regained their freedom after 42 days in captivity.

The state’s police command disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Muhammed Shehu.

The police said the victims were rescued through collaborative efforts with the state’s Ministry for Security and Home Affairs.

“It could be recalled that on the 8th June 2021 some recalcitrant Bandits stormed Manawa Village and abducted 100 Villagers including Females majority Nursing Mothers, Males and children.

“The released victims who were in custody of their abductors for 42 Days have been released without giving any financial or material gain and they will be medically checked and debriefed before reunited with their respective families,” the statement said.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu, warned the bandits to “renounce criminalities and embrace peace” or face the full wrath of the law.

The Command further urged residents of the state to support the police and other security agencies with credible information about the hideouts, movements and other activities of criminal elements.