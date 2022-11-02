JUST IN: 2023: CJ Selects Judges To Dispose Pre-election Cases By November

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Nigeria, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, has established a special taskforce of judges that will determine all pre-election cases within four weeks, that is, by November ending.

Advertisement

This was disclosed in a press release made available to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday by Catherine Oby Christopher, PhD Assist. Director Information, Federal High Court of Nigeria.

The CJ held that Judges selected need to swiftly hear and determine all pre-election cases since they are time bound, in view of the 2023 elections which is just few months away.

Advertisement

The directive is in view of ‘large volume of pre-election suits that have flooded the court’, the press release stated.

According to the circular, Judges who are part of the task force will suspend all regular cases in their respective courts, and focus on electoral cases only.

Tsoho said, “In view of the large volume of Pre-Election cases filed so far; with the imminent attendant risk of lapsing, it has become necessary to constitute a Task Force to speedily dispose of the matters, particularly in those Judicial Divisions with a glut of them.”

The statement partly reads,” Justice Tsoho further stated that the Judges will have four weeks within which to dispose of the pre-election cases.”