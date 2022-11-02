PIA: NMDPRA Begins Consultations With Oil & Gas Stakeholders Ahead Of Fresh Regulations

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has begun consultations with industrial players as it plans to propose new regulations.

Advertisement

The NMDPRA disclosed this in a notice signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Farouk Ahmed seen by THE WHISTLER.

The announcement is in compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act which was signed into law in 2021.

Section 261 (1) provides that the “commission and authority shall consult with stakeholders prior to finalising any regulations or amendments to regulations.

The NMDPRA said “In compliance with Sectlon 216 { 1} of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 on Consultation with Stakeholders prior to finalising any Regulations. the Nigerian Midstream and Downs1ream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Authority) hereby invite Licensees, Permit holders and other Stakeholders in the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Sector to make submissions within twenty-one {21} days from the date of this publication in respect of the proposed Regulations.”

Advertisement

The Authority highlighted the regulations which it seeks stakeholders’ consultations to include:Gas Trading and Settlement Regulations; Hydrocarbon Processing and Refining Facilities Regulations; and Midstream and Downstream Penalties & Enforcement Mechanism Regulations.

Others are Midstream and Downstream Dispute Resolution Regulations; Midstream Gas Flare Regulations; Terminal and Bulk Storage Regulations and National Strategic Stocks Regulations.

According to the Authority, stakeholders are required to visit the Authority’s website www.nmdpra.gov.ng to review the proposed Regulations.

It noted that all submissions must be made using the format accessible on the Authority’s website and must be received not later than 21 days from the date of this notice.

“Kindly forward your submissions to the Head, Legal Services of the NMDPRA. Mr. Jo’afar Abubokar on: [email protected] For further clarification. contact GSM 070-39516369,” it added.