Just In: Adamawa State Governor Declares 24 Hour Curfew Over Violence

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has declared a 24-hour curfew on the state over the lawless activities of some youths who are breaking into shops and looting goods.

The curfew is effective from Sunday 30th July, 2023.

This was contained in a press release by Humwashi Wonosikou, his Chief Press Secretary.

Governor Fintiri said: “The curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attack people with matchetes and break into business premises and homes carting away property.

“With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew,” the statement partly said.

The governor appeals to citizens and residents of the state to comply with the directive, adding that any person found contravening the order would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

When contacted by THE WHISTLER as to what led to the crisis, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state said it was unclear yet.

“As for now, I cannot specifically say what the cause is, but the commissioner of police has already directed investigation into the matter.

“So, as I’m talking to you, 25 suspects have been arrested as he directed the deputy commissioner of police to investigate. So we cannot preempt investigation, but as soon as investigation is carried out we are going to make it known to you what must have been the cause of the lawlessness as you said,” Nguroje told THE WHISTLER.