JUST IN : Again, APC National Chairman Loses Polling Unit

For the second time in the 2023 general election, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has lost his polling unit in the ongoing governorship election and state assembly polls.

The APC Chairman lost his polling unit in Agwan Rimi Ward, EC 20, scoring 129 votes.

Davematics Ombugadu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scored 159 votes to emerge the winner.

Adamu failed to deliver his polling unit to the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who’s seeking reelection.

THE WHISTLER reported that Adamu lost his polling unit, ward and local government to Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the Presidential election of February 25.