A video circulating on the internet has shown an undisclosed party agent sharing at least five hundred naira notes of the new N500 currency to voters.

The voters, largely women, were seen in a straight queue joyfully making their way to the front where the agent was stationed. he was comfortably counting the notes and sharing.

The sharing was coordinated by two armed operatives.

VIDEO: Voters Receive N2000 As Police Coordinate Process In Bauchi#NigerianElections2023 #NigeriaDecide2023 pic.twitter.com/p3FhELsCJS — The Whistler Newspaper (@TheWhistlerNG) March 18, 2023

THE WHISTLER identified one of the officers as Buluz Kazhgal with police number: 500672

Security agencies in Nigeria had been tasked to ensure that individuals involved in vote-buying were arrested and prosecuted.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had also warned officers to desist from escorting important personalities or individuals to the polling units during the election.