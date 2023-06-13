JUST-IN: NNPCL GCEO, Jonathan, Akpabio, Visit Tinubu Inside Aso Rock

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari, on Tuesday paid a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Kyari is meeting with Tinubu exactly barely 24 hours after the President assured Nigerians that he would do all he can to reduce the negative impact caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The meeting is also coming 48 hours after THE WHISTLER reported that the Presidency is not contemplating his removal as the GCEO of NNPC.

Social media platforms were abuzz on Saturday evening with several posts claiming the President had directed the immediate suspension of Kyari as NNPC GCEO.

The social media posts of the purported suspension of Kyari gained traction as it was coming after the Presidency had announced the suspension of Godwin Emefiele from office as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

But multiple sources in the Presidency had told THE WHISTLER that there is no such plan to suspend Kyari as the GCEO of the NNPC.

One of the sources said, “We got to know about the purported suspension through social media posts. But I can confirm to you that there is no such directive coming from the President. Nigerians are known to play a lot with trends and someone may just have sat down somewhere to make such posts.

“There is no iota of truth in that post claiming that the President has suspended the NNPC GCEO. There is nothing to be worried about because the Petroleum Industry Act is clear on how the NNPC GCEO or any member of the NNPC Board could be removed.”

When contacted, an Aide to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation told THE WHISTLER that they have not received any of such directive from the President.

“Please disregard those reports because they are fake news. We don’t have such directive from the President to suspend Kyari,” the Aide had said.

The source had also said the Presidency will not dignify rumour mongers with an official response.

It was gathered that former President Goodluck Jonathan visited the President and failed to speak with State House correspondents after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the President is also meeting with the newly inaugurated President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Also in the President’s office are the Governor of Imo State and chairman technical committee on the APC Senate election Hope Uzodinma is accompanied by former Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje. The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is also in the Villa