JUST IN: APC To Hold Convention As Court Vacates Restraining Order

A Federal Captital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja has reportedly vacated an earlier order restraining the party from holding its March 26 convention.

Justice Bello Kawu gave the verdict on Friday, Daily Trust reports.

Hon. Salisu Umoru, an APC Chieftain had urged the court to restrain the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) pending the determination of the suit.

“Interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd defendants/respondent (APC and Governor Buni), their allies, agents, representatives, associates or whoever is acting for them or through them from organising, holding or conducting the national convention of the APC in January and February 2022 or any other date either before or after pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit,” the plaintiff sought in his prayers.

The party’s convention is scheduled to among other things, select its National Working Committee.