Obiano Still In Our Custody — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday said the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, is yet to be released from its custody.

The commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this to THE WHISTLER on Friday via a phone conversation.

Earlier reports had said that the former Anambra governor was released by the agency and is free to travel out of the country.

But, Uwujaren said, “The report is false. He is still in our custody, and has been transferred to Abuja”.

When asked the reasons for his arrest, he said the commission will be issuing a statement on the case very soon.

However, a source at the EFCC told our correspondent that Obiano was arrested for “fraud related matter and embezzlement”.

The former governor was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport hours after he handed over power to Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the new state governor.

He was allegedly fleeing the country when he got arrested.

Recall that Obiano had been placed on the watchlist of the anti-graft agency over allegations of corruption.