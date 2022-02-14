JUST IN: ASUU Declares One-Month Warning Strike

Nigeria
By Ating Enwongo

In a move to compel the Nigerian government to accede to its demands, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has officially declared a one-month warning strike.

The decision announced by the national president of ASUU, Emmanuel Victor Osodeke, was agreed upon during a press conference in Lagos on Monday.

He said the strike would be “comprehensive and total”.

Members of the union’s National Executive Council, encompassing ASUU leaders across campuses, have held marathon meetings since Saturday at the University of Lagos to come to a resolution.

RELATED
Education

Pantami: More Trouble For FUTO VC As ASUU ‘Nullifies’ Minister’s Professorship

But despite interventions by many prominent Nigerians, ASUU on Monday resolved to go on a four-week industrial action to save Nigeria’s deteriorating university system.

Since the signing of the ASUU/FG 2009 agreement, the union has continued to lament the failure of the federal government to fulfill some of the agreements it had with the union.

One of the major demands is the sustainability of the university autonomy by removing universities from the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The union seeks its replacement with its own University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

You might also like

Zamfara ASUU Chairman’s 2 Wives, 4 Others Kidnapped During Attack On Residence…

NANs Suspends June 12 Protest Over ‘Possible Hijack By Politicians’

NANS Claims Amotekun Kills UI Student, Urges Makinde To Probe Case

LAUTECH Cancels Planned Exams As ASUU Insists On Strike

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.