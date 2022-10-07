JUST IN: ASUU Strike: Buhari Seeks Senate’s Approval For Fresh N470bn For Varsities’ Revitalisation

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has made a provision of the sum of N470bn in the 2023 budget for revitalisation and salary enhancements in the tertiary institutions.

The move is part of the latest efforts made by the Federal Government to address some of the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14th of 2022 to press home its numerous demands to the Federal Government.

Some of the demands include payment of earned allowances and salaries for lecturers, improved funding and maintenance for tertiary institutions, the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability system (UTAS) for salary payment instead of the government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the renegotiation of the ASUU FG 2009 agreement, among others.

Speaking during the presentation of the 2023 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly, the President said he was dismayed by the crisis that has paralyzed public universities in the country.

He said that currently, the Government alone cannot provide the resources required for funding tertiary education.

In most countries, the President said the cost of education is jointly shared between the government and the people, especially at the tertiary level.

He said the funding challenges facing the education sector at the tertiary level has made it imperative for the government to introduce a more sustainable model of funding tertiary education.

The President said, “The Government notes with dismay the crisis that has paralyzed activities in the public universities in the country. We expect the staff of these institutions to show a better appreciation of the current state of affairs in the country.

“In the determined effort to resolve the issue, we have provided a total of 470bn in the 2023 budget from our constrained resources, for revitalization and salary enhancements in the tertiary institutions.

“Distinguished Senators and Honourable members, it is instructive to note that today Government alone cannot provide the resources required for funding tertiary education.

“In most countries, the cost of education is jointly shared between the government and the people, especially at the tertiary level. It is imperative therefore that we introduce a more sustainable model of funding tertiary education.

“The Government remains committed to the implementation of agreements reached with staff unions within available resources.

“This is why we have remained resolute that we will not sign any agreement that we would be unable to implement. Individual institutions would be encouraged to keep faith with any agreement reached in due course to ensure stability in the educational sector.”

Buhari said the government is equally committed to improving the quality of education at other levels.

“Recently, we implemented various incentives aimed at motivating and enhancing teachers’ development in our schools,

“As human capital is the most critical resource for national development, our overall policy thrust is to expand our investment in education, health and social protection.”