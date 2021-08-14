JUST IN: Buhari Approves Justice Baba-Yusuf As Acting FCT Chief Judge

Following the resignation of the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Salisu Garba, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Hon. Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as acting FCT Chief Judge.

Recall that Garba had on August 2 voluntarily resigned from his position to take up a new role as the administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja.

In a statement by spokesperson of the National Judicial Council, Soji Oye, Esq, Baba-Yusuf’s appointment took effect from 1 August 2021, based on recommendation of the NJC.

He will be sworn-in on August 16 at the Supreme Court.

“Hon Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf will be sworn-in by the Honourable, The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Hon. Dr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, CFR, on Monday 16 August 2021 by 10.00am at the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” the statement partly read.