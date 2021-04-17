JUST IN: Christ Embassy Launches Own TV Decoder After UK Sanctioned Loveworld

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Christ Embassy, a church founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has announced its own television decoder named “CLOVEWORLD IPTV DECODER”.

This is coming after the United Kingdom had on March 31 fined the church’s Television station , Loveworld TV for allegedly spreading false information about the coronavirus.

The church disclosed the new decoder on Saturday, via its Facebook page.

The church runs multiple Television stations worldwide as well as engages various internet tools to propagate the gospel.

The church added that the decoder despite airing its programs will also feature movies, music among others.

It said that those willing to purchase the product should either visit its Headquaters located at 51/53, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun,

Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria or “send us a message on this page, Delivery available for all countries world wide.”

The features of the decoder are listed below:

▪️Loveworld ministry programs

▪️Music stations

▪️Movie stations

▪️Kids station

▪️Cooking shows

▪️No Dish installation.

THE WHISTLER reported that the UK agency responsible for regulating the media, Ofcom, had imposed £125,000 fine on Christ Embassy’s Loveworld Television Network (registered as Loveworld Limited) after broadcasting alleged inaccurate and potentially harmful information on COVID-19 “without providing adequate protection for viewers.”

Ofcom also denied that the pandemic as well as the covd-19 vaccines was orchestrated to hurt people.

Chris Oyakhilome, a notable healing cleric, had warned that there was a grand plot to harm the world’s population through the covid-19 pandemic and vaccination.