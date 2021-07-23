JUST IN: Court Orders DSS To Produce Detained Aides Of Sunday Igboho July 29

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has directed the Department of States Services (DSS) to produce the detained aides or supporters of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, on its next adjourned date (July 29).

Respondents in the suit are the Director General, DSS and State security services(SSS).

Recall that DSS had raided the residence of Igboho in Ibadan on July 1 thereby arresting about 13 of his aides.

But O. Pelumi, representing the agitators on Friday, filed an application that it was against the detainees’ fundamental human rights to be held incommunicado by the DSS without arraigning them in court.

Responding, Justice Obiora Egwatu ordered the DSS to produced them in court and show cause why they are being detained and why they should not be granted bail.

Speaking to newsmen, Pelumi asked the DSS to stop abusing its powers.

“We came to court to seek the refuge of the court… We must not allow the security agencies to abuse their powers…the applicants were arrested in a gestapo manner and they have been kept incommunicado for almost 18 days,” he said.

Names of the applicants are Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, Ayobami Donald; Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelimi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday.