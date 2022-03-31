JUST IN: Court Quashes EFCC’s Money Laundering Charges Against Ex-NNPC GMD

By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Andrew Yakubu, former group managing director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday quashed the money laundering charges instituted against Andrew Yakubu, former group managing director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the case was filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, which alleged that $9, 772, 800 (9.7 million dollars) and £74, 000 were recovered from his residence in 2017.

The EFCC had urged Justice A.R Mohammed to convict Yakubu on that ground but his lawyer, Ahmed Raji, had raised objection.

Yakubu had testified before the judge that the monies found in his house were gifts from friends and associates.

The judge agreed with him and acquitted him.

