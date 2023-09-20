JUST IN: EFCC Declares Two Brothers, One Other, Wanted For N330m Fraud

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared two brothers, Faith Onoja and Emmanuel Onoja, wanted for an alleged case of obtaining N330,000,000.00 under false pretences.

Advertisement

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren who explained that Faith, 55 and Emmanuel 44 are both from Ugelli South local government area, Delta state.

The last known location of Faith, he said was Close to Celestial Church, Ekrovie New layout, Old Egini Road, Orhuehorun Delta state, while Emmanuel’s last address was No 6 Jesmison Street, NPDC/ND, western estate warri, Delta state.

The Commission has also declared one Rufus John Isip, a 32 year old man from Oruk Anam Local Government Area,Akwa lbom State, wanted.

The Commission announced: “The public is hereby notified that Rufus John Isip, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in alleged case of Computer Related Fraud and Obtaining Money under False Pretence.”

Uwujaren said his last known address was at Flat 4, Willems Court 6,Yesufu Abiodun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State. He added that anyone with useful information about the three should contact the Commission.